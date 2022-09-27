Arlene W. Osborn-Roche, 97, passed away peacefully at Cherry Blossom Manor in Hart Sept. 23, 2022. Arlene was born Sept. 29, 1924 in Hart, the daughter of Andrew and Carrie Reames.
Arlene graduated from Hart High School as an honor student in 1942. She married Earl Osborn Oct. 27, 1948. After his death, she married Stewart Roche Feb. 23, 2004. Arlene worked as a legal secretary for 50 years.
Arlene was a very kind, generous and caring person. She had a sharp mind and a great sense of humor. She enjoyed playing cards, reading, watching birds at her bird-feeder, sewing and eating sweets. Arlene was a wonderful cook and made exceptional apple pies for her grandchildren. She loved listening to music, two of her favorite singers were Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole. Her greatest enjoyment was being with her family and listening to what was going on in their lives. She will be deeply missed.
Arlene was preceded in death by her husbands, Earl Osborn and Stewart Roche; daughter, Marcia (Gerald) Malburg; sisters, Alta Shrogren, Evelyn Marchido, Viola Reames, Frances Zeedyk and Donna Cihak.
Arlene is survived by her son, Barry (Diane) Osborn; step-daughters, Rebecca Rathke and Kathleen Cochrane; grandchildren, Jody (Randy) Manshaem, Angela (Paul) Blauweikel, Kris (Kevin) Hartwell, Michelle (Mark) Thibault, Matthew (Karen) Osborn and Mark (Amanda Fontaine) Osborn; nine great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sister, Kelli Youngstrom; and many nieces, nephew and dear friends.
The family would like to offer our deepest thanks to Hospice of Michigan and to Cherry Blossom Manor for the heartfelt care that they gave to Arlene. A special thanks to Becky, Trish, Ron and Deana. It should also be mentioned that Arlene’s grandson, Mark Osborn, moved to Hart to be with his grandmother after Stewart Roche passed. He lived and cared for her for these past five years.
In accordance with Arlene’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a private interment will be in Hart Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan or Cherry Blossom Manor, 611 E. Main St. Ste B, Hart, MI 49420.
Beacon Cremation and Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.