Arnulfo ‘Stone’
‘Arnold’ Trevino, Sr.
Muskegon
Arnulfo “Stone” “Arnold” Trevino, Sr., 63, of Muskegon, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at home. He was born March 26, 1957 in San Antonio, Texas to Domingo and Olga S. Trevino.
He moved to Oceana County in the 1960s and attended school in Hesperia. He worked for Tempotech in Hart, Florida and Alaska as a meat cutter, filleting fish. Arnulfo was free-spirited and loved to travel, fish, garden and work on cars and motorcycles. He enjoyed the arts and loved to draw. He also loved his beloved dogs, Lilly and Vato and horses.
He is survived by his children, Arnulfo (Rebecca) Trevino, Jr., Anthony Trevino, Gregory Trevino, Christina (Buddy) Copper and Olga C. Trevino; his mother, Olga S. Trevino; brothers, Domingo Trevino, Jr. and Daniel (Alexzandra) Trevino; sisters, Sylvia (George) Trevino-Jackson and Louisa Trevino; 18 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Domingo Trevino; and brothers, Ismael and Raymond Trevino.
There will be no services for Arnulfo. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrishfome.com.