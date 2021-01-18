Barbara Alice Stewart
Ludington
Barbara Alice Stewart, 74, of Ludington passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
Barbara was born Sept. 20, 1946 in Ludington to Walter and Melissa (Boerner) Cole. Barb graduated from Ludington High School in 1964 and married Kenneth Bailey. She was employed by Gray Company for 26 years. She also worked for Atkinson Manufacturing and the Ludington Daily News where she delivered papers for many years. Barb was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She loved socializing with friends and playing Bingo.
Barb is survived by her son, Charles Bailey; her brother, Charles Cole; her step-sons, Bill Stewart, Noland Stewart, Kenneth Stewart and Fred Reed; nieces and nephews, Kim Cole, Laurie Ulman and Tony Cole; and several great nieces and nephews.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Ray Stewart.
Visitation was Saturday, Jan.16, from 2-4 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Burial will take place in the spring at Summit Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Barb’s name may be directed to The American Cancer Society.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.