Barbara ‘Barbi’ Kay Taylor
Hart
Barbara “Barbi” Kay Taylor, 51, of Hart, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at her home. She was born Jan. 13, 1970 in Shelby, the daughter of Sidney and Barbara (Pider) Taylor.
Barbi was a graduate of Whitehall High School Class of 1989. She had worked as a cashier with Adventure EZ Mart in Dalton, Wesco in Whitehall, and Gale’s IGA in Hart. Barbi enjoyed working in her yard, flower gardening, kayaking, reading paranormal romance novels and watching cartoons such as Scooby Doo and The Smurfs. She especially loved caring for her dogs, Holly, Bella and Axel.
On July 12, 2014, Barbi married Mark Dold, and he survives her. She is also survived by her step-children, Devon Dold and Caitlyn Dold; mother, Barbara Ann Taylor; sister, Shelly (Aimee) Taylor; nephew, Sidney Taylor; honorary brother, Daniel Prowant; father-in-law, Ralph Dold; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Barbi was preceded in death by her father, Sidney Taylor; and mother-in-law, Barbara Dold.
Memorial services will be at 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N 72nd Ave, Hart. The family will receive friends Friday from 5 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.