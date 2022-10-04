Barbara Ellen Rockwell, 77, of Hart, passed away, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. She was born Sept. 20, 1944, the daughter of Earl and Margaret Visger.
Barb led a very prosperous life, even though she was mentally handicapped. She met her husband, Donald Rockwell, while living in a home for the mentally challenged. Barb and Don were happily married for 20 years and lived on their own independently for 10 years. After Donald’s death, Barb lived by herself with help from her brother and sister in-law, Burt and Deanne Rockwell, and brother, Marion Rockwell. Barb enjoyed eating lunch every day at the Oceana Senior Center and going to church on Sundays. Her wonderful friends from church transported her to and from services. Barb loved being surrounded by people. She lived her last two years with her niece and nephew, Victor and Marlene Routley. The family would like to thank Victor and Marlene for their continuous love and care for her parents and six siblings.
In accordance with Barbara’s wishes, no services will be held at this time.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.