Barbara Jean Fessenden
New Era
Barbara Jean Fessenden, 88, of New Era, joined her Lord and Savior May 16, 2023. Barbara was born in Moddersville, Michigan Dec. 9, 1934 to Ed and Lena (Grinwis) Leutzinger.
Barb married Claire (Fuzz) Fessenden Dec. 13, 1952. Barb worked at Shelby State Bank from the time she was 17 years old until retirement. They had six children together, Roger (Kathy) Fessenden, Debra (Wally) Wolting, Douglas (Laura) Fessenden, Mary (Curt) Schouten, Ruth (Terry) Pecott and Becky Jo. They had 17 grandchildren 28 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and numerous children that passed through their home that were loved like their own.
Barbara was a lifelong member of New Era Reformed Church and was involved in the woman’s Coffee Break. In retirement, Barb and Claire joined the West Michigan Boot Scooters and enjoyed their time with that group of friends dancing up West Michigan. Barb love to read, but mostly enjoyed the pool parties with her family.
Barb is survived by her six children; sisters, Betty Isley, Carol Holmberg; sister-in-law, Margaret Leutzinger; brother-in-law, Earl Johnsen.
Barb was proceeded in death by her husband, Claire; brother, Jerry Leutzinger; sister, Sharon Johnsen; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bob Holmberg, Russell and Opal, Ivan and Betty, George and Irene, Ken and Dorothy, Frieda and Leroy Tanner, Phyllis and Robert Putney; sons-in-laws, Mike Porte and Lyle Brummel.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to: Operation Christmas Child with checks made out to New Era Reformed Church, 1820 Ray St., New Era, Michigan 49446.
Funeral Services were at noon Friday, May 19, 2023, at New Era Reformed Church, 1820 Ray St., New Era, Michigan 49446 with pastors Scott VanArendonk and Ben Oliveira officiating. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m., Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Harris Funeral Home, 267 N. Michigan Ave., Shelby, Michigan 49455. Interment was at 10 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023 at the New Era Cemetery, 1863 Oak Ave. New Era, Michigan 49446. A luncheon followed the funeral services at the New Era Reformed Church.
The Harris Funeral Home, in Shelby, is in charge of arrangements.