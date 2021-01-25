Barbara Jo Martin
Twin Lake
Barbara Jo Martin, 78, of Twin Lake passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at the SKLD Nursing Center in Whitehall. Barbara was born Jan. 14, 1943 in Ludington, Mich. to Harold “Jeff” and Margaret “Eleanor” (Murphy) Gustafson and married George Junior Martin July 4, 1964 at St. Jean’s Catholic Church in Muskegon. Barbara had been a resident of the Twin Lake area for the past 50 years. Barb was a skilled crafter remembered for her ceramics and later upcycled bottle ware. She enjoyed teaching ceramics, attending craft fairs, was a special friend of the Newaygo County 4-H group “The Happy Hustlers” and a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Brunswick. She loved spending time with her siblings, going fishing, bargain hunting and reminiscing. She was an avid attendee of her grandchildren’s sporting events and loved rooting for “her” Detroit Tigers. She was a loving mother, dedicated grandmother and friend to all.
Barb is survived by her children, George Jr. Martin of Anchorage, Alaska, Geoffrey (Valerie) Martin of Twin Lake, Gina (Robert) Cregg of Twin Lake, Galina (Octavio) Rodriguez of Smyrna, Georgia; her grandchildren, Jessica (Brett) Younts, Mikayla (Emily) Dorjath, Garrett Martin, Hayden Cregg; great-grandchild, Emalee Younts; brothers and sisters, Irma (Les) Hesse of Blanchard, Phyllis (Mark) Seaback of Pentwater, Lawrence “Larry” (Glenna) Gustafson of Pentwater, Jerry (Mary) Gustafson of Pentwater and Loretta Petersen of Pentwater; and several nieces and nephews, including three special nieces Doreen, Dara and Cathy. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, George; sister, Patricia Sibley; and brothers, James “Jimmy” Gustafson and Donald “Donnie” Gustafson; and brother-in-law, Dan Petersen.
A memorial mass for Barbara will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church with Father Peter Shafer officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Newaygo County 4-H group “The Happy Hustlers.” Friends may share memories and condolences online at www.crandellfh.com. There will be a graveside service and time of fellowship in the spring at Riverton Cemetery near Scottville. The funeral home will post those arrangements when they become available. People who would like to be contacted with those arrangements are asked to go to the guest book and leave their name and contact information or call the funeral home directly at 231-924-0800. Arrangements entrusted to Crandell Funeral Homes – Fremont Chapel.