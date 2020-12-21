Barbara Rose Foster
Mears
Barbara Rose Foster, of Mears, passed away Dec. 16, 2020 at the Oceana County Medical Care Facility in Hart. She was born July 4, 1928 and was the daughter of Alfred and Rose (VanBrocklin) Cadreau.
She grew up in Pentwater and married Loren Foster of Hart Nov. 26, 1946. They lived on the Foster family farm in Hart until approximately 1955 when they relocated to Mears.
Barb worked in the kitchen at Hart Public Schools until her retirement. She was a member of the Oceana Hospital Auxiliary and the Rosary Altar Society of St. Gregory Catholic Church. She was an excellent seamstress and also was an avid knitter, crocheter and enjoyed many other crafts. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends and never wanted to “miss anything” going on around her.
She is survived by her children, Dennis Foster (and Sharon Riggs) and Georgia (Duane) Dennison; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Barb was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Loren; daughter, Phyllis Davis; and brother, Alfred Cadreau, Jr.
A private funeral mass will be held for immediate family only due to Covid exposure concerns. Interment will be in Mears Cemetery. Please consider donating to the Crystal Valley Care Fund, P.O. Box 451, Hart, MI 49420 in memory of Barb. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.