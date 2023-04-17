Barbara Ruth Schuyler
Shelby
Mrs. Barbara “Barb” Ruth Schuyler, 95, of Shelby, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023. She was born Aug. 14, 1927 in Shelby, the daughter of Chan and Gladys (Lane) Elliott.
Barb graduated from Shelby High School in 1945. On Oct. 4, 1946, Barb married Lynn Schuyler.
Barb is survived by her son, Michael (Mary Lou) Schuyler; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents, Chan and Gladys; husband, Lynn; daughter, Jeanne Schuyler.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Harris Funeral Home, 267 N. Michigan Ave., Shelby, Michigan, 49455, with Pastor Mark Baker officiating. A luncheon will follow at Shelby Road Baptist Church, 4066 W. Shelby Rd., Shelby, Michigan, 49455.
The Harris Funeral Home, in Shelby, is in charge of arrangements.