Baron Everett ‘Bear’ Lange
Muskegon
Baron Everett “Bear” Lange, a lifelong Michigan resident, died unexpectedly Aug. 11, 2021 at the age of 46 in Muskegon.
Baron is survived by his parents, Henry J. Lange IV and Sandra J. Lange; brothers, John Lange and Paul (Anne) Lange; niece, Nicole Lange; nephew, David Lange; uncle, David (Judith) Lange; uncle, Charles (Marilyn) Turner; aunt, Pamela (Bill) Kalman; and numerous cousins.
Baron was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Everett Turner and Laura Turner; and paternal grandparents, Henry J. Lange III and Johanna Lange.
Bear was born the youngest of three boys in Hart March 18, 1975. He attended Elbridge Community School and graduated from Hart High School in 1993. In his younger years, Bear enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friends and family. While attending high school, Bear played football and began a lifelong love of woodworking.
Bear moved to Muskegon in his early 20s where he remained for the rest of his life. He deeply enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. Bear especially loved to play with Mouse, his Great Dane. Bear was an avid reader and woodworker. He had recently taken up landscaping as a new challenge and hobby.
A Celebration for Life ceremony honoring Bear will be at the Sandbar, 1031 Laketon Ave., Muskegon, Aug. 29 at 1 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
A graveside service will be scheduled for a later date.
The Harris Funeral Home in Shelby is handling arrangements.