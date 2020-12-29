Benjamin Andrew Malda
Rothbury
Benjamin Andrew Malda, of Rothbury, left this world and met his Lord and Savior face to face at noon Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.
Ben was born April 6, 1925 to Johannes and Jennie (Wybenga) Malda on the family farm near Rothbury, Mich. Ben attended Heitman School through the eighth grade and New Era Public School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1948 in Japan until the end of WWII. On Nov. 18, 1950, he married Ruth Maxine Bishop, and they were married until her death in 1991.
Ben worked as a mason at Malda Construction Company along with his father and his brother, William Malda, until his retirement. He was a licensed pilot owning several small planes and introducing numerous neighbor children to the joys of flying. He was a lifelong member of the New Era Christian Reformed Church and served as deacon several times. In his retirement years, he loved to put together puzzles and visit with family and friends.
Ben is survived by his children, Diane (Jim) Aebig, Cheryl Kieft, Brenda (Dick) Harper and Tom (Laurie) Malda; his sister, Elizabeth Hewitt; 11 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruth; brothers, John (Dena) Malda, William (Connie) Malda and sister, Helen Malda.
Private family services will be held due to COVID precautions. Please consider New Era Christian School or the Crystal Valley Care Fund as a memorial. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrishfome.com.