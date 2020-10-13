Betty J. Diekema
Holland
Betty J. Diekema, 82, of Holland, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
Betty was born at home in Laketown Township April 27, 1938 to Fred and Gertrude Breuker. Mrs. Diekema was solid in her religious convictions. She loved the Lord with all her heart, soul and mind. Betty was a lifelong member of Trinity Reformed Church in Holland. She loved hymn sings, listening to gospel music, as well as playing gospel music with other musicians. Betty loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren whenever she could. She would often wear costumes for Halloween and everyone knew that she had a great sense of humor. She was truly a blessing to be around. In her free time, you could find her playing cards with friends or working in her garden. Mrs. Diekema was a strong woman and fought a hard battle against cancer. She was loved by all who knew her and will truly be missed.
Betty is survived by her son, Robert (Barb) Long; daughter, Marla (Scott) Weber; grandchildren, Robert (Jane) Long, Bethany (Jeff) DeVries, Alyssa and Emily Weber; great-grandson, Jayden DeVries; step daughters, Judy Diekema of Arizona and Cindy Diekema of California; sisters-in-law, Jean Holstege, Fran Diekema and Char and Marv Westmaas; many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Diekema was preceded in death by her first husband of 42 years, Cecil Long and her second husband, Neil Diekema.
A funeral ceremony to honor the life and legacy of Mrs. Diekema will be Friday, Oct. 16, at 11 a.m., at Trinity Reformed Church, 712 Apple Ave., Holland. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service at 10 a.m.. Reverends Phil Quinn and Deb Yurk will preside over the service. Interment will be in Graafshap Cemetery in Holland. Facial coverings and social distancing are required at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wings of Hope Hospice, 530 Linn St., Allegan, MI 49010
