Betty Joann Greiner
Hart
Betty Joann Greiner, 92, of Hart, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021. She was born May 1, 1929 in Cedar Springs, the daughter of Edward and Helen (Hanna) Rake.
Betty enjoyed knitting, crafting, golfing and doing puzzles.
Betty is survived by her husband of 30 years, Sebastian “Bud” Greiner; children, Christine Anderson, Vicki Maher, Linda (David) Roberts, Susan Frisbie and Michael Cobb; step-children, Bradley Greiner, Cynthia (Ted) Hodges, James Greiner, Lisa (Darryl) Lung and Todd (Sarah) Greiner; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; son, Thomas Cobb; sons-in-law, William Frisbie, James Maher and Thomas Anderson; step-son, Gary Greiner; and brothers, Robert Rake and Ronald Rake.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2380 W. Jackson Rd., Hart with Fr. Phillip Sliwinski presiding. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. Interment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Newaygo County Compassion Home, 20 S. Stewart St., Fremont, MI 49412, or St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.