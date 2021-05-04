Betty L. Snyder
Mears
Betty L. Snyder, 74, of Mears, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Select Specialty Hospital in Battle Creek following her brave fight for life after heart surgery in March.
She was born and raised in Hart, and graduated from Hart High School. Betty was married to John Gannon, and he preceded her in death in 1980. She is survived by her daughters, Jannet (Michael) Mangold and Rebecca (Joseph) Whitson; three grandchildren, Makenzi Mangold, James Whitson and Zack Whitson; three sisters, Marjorie Hillier, Norma Purdy and Diana (Ronald) Halverson; and many nieces and nephews.
Betty will be best remembered for her sweet smile and for passing out donut holes to local children at Gales IGA for many years. A private memorial service will be at a later date. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.