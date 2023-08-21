Beverley June Hansen
Hart
Beverley June Hansen, 93, of Hart, passed away Sunday, August 20, 2023. She was born October 13, 1929, in Muskegon, the daughter of William and Mildred (Whitaker) Smith.
In 1966, Beverley and her husband, Don, moved to Hart and founded Hansen Foods, previously the Hart Thrift Way. Together they grew their business into a community staple, and Beverley continued to be involved until 2021, well into her 90s. Beverley was a strong business woman that knew how to keep everyone on task, but also how to bring a fun time to work. Her humor, dedication, work ethic, and friendship will be remembered by employees and customers alike.
Beverley likewise had many hobbies, including bowling, various puzzle books, computer games, and her nightly requirement of watching Wheel of Fortune; or “Vanna” as she would refer to it. She also had a very strong connection to her family. She and Don enjoyed many themed parties over the years, and also were blessed to travel to many different countries and sites around the United States. Beyond all, she loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be sorely missed by all that knew her. Beverley is survived by her loving husband of 74 years, Donald Hansen; children, David (Leslie) Hansen, Brenda (Larry) Seguin, Diane (Ron) LaPorte and Goeff (Tami) Hansen; eight grandchildren; eight great-
grandchildren; brother-in-law, Walter Hansen Jr.; sisters-in-law, Joyce Hansen and Jayne Hansen; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Beverley was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Collin Hansen; siblings, Russell (Lela) Smith, Shirley (Cliff) Jablonski and Gale (Twyla) Smith; brothers-in-law, LeRoy Hansen and Verne Hansen; and sister-in-law, Mary Lou Hansen.
A Celebration of Life will be from 4–7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 17 2023, at the Oceana Eagles, 4535 North Oceana Drive, Hart.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hart Lions Club, PO Box 586, Hart, MI 49420, or the Crystal Valley Care Fund, PO Box 451, Hart, Michigan 49420.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.