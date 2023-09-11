Bradley Dean Bozeman
Bradley Dean Bozeman passed away Aug. 31, 2023. Bradley was born in Hart, Michigan Sept. 21, 1962. At an early age, Bradley moved to Green Bay, Wisconsin to live with his late brother and sister-in-law. Bradley moved back to Michigan is six years.
Bradley loved to work on lawn mowers and bikes. He loved to mow the lawn.
Bradley is survived by his mother, Carmaleen Purdy; two children, Amber Rose and Casey Bozeman; brothers, Robbie Bozeman, Dana Bozeman, Daryl (Sherry) Bozeman; sisters, Daron Fennel (Ray Summerskill); sister-in-law Judy Bozman, Ted Mcdaniel); one step-sister, Debbie Bozeman (Beck); many uncles, and aunts and also many nieces, nephews and cousins. Bradley is preceded in death by his father, Charlie Bozeman; step-brother, Randall Bozeman; brothers Arlon Bozeman and Jamie Bozeman.