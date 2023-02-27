Brel Scofield
Holland
Brel Scofield passed away Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 at his home in Holland, Mich.
He was born in Hart, Mich. Oct. 10, 1949 to Herb and Anita Scofield. He and Sue were married March 6, 1990, and they lived in Holland since that time.
He was a window salesman and worked at Zeeland Lumber Company since the spring of 2002 and retired in early 2015. He enjoyed reading, hunting, camping, traveling and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Sue; and his children, Shona (Tim) Brais of Phoenix, Ariz., Autumn (Rick) Kintz of Caledonia and Kam (Kelly) Scofield of Caledonia; seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Carla Van Sickle.
Cremation has taken place, and a family memorial service will take place at Lakeshore Memorial Services in Holland. Interment will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Spectrum Health Hospice, 750 Fuller Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 or the charity of your choice.