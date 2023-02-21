Brenda Claire Kieft
New Era
Mrs. Brenda Claire Kieft, 78, of New Era, passed away Sunday, Feb.19, 2023. She was born April 19, 1944 in Shelby, the daughter of Norman and Ardath (Dukes) Isley.
Brenda loved to travel, especially to Disney. She enjoyed visiting family in Cape Cod, where she could walk the beach looking for sea glass. Brenda was an avid reader, enjoyed time in her flower gardens and was a proficient knitter. She was very active in her church. Working with the young people brought her happiness. Later in life Brenda enjoyed sitting on the front porch watching wildlife and visiting with family and friends. On occasion, you would see her sitting in “her” seat next to George going for a tractor ride.
Brenda is survived by her husband, George E. Kieft, Sr.; her three daughters, Karmen Fox, Nancy (Heidi Vaughan) Fox, Karen (Tom) Peterson; step-children, Sally (Mike) Smith, George E. Kieft Jr.; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Ardath Isley; sister, Nedra Herrygers.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at New Era Christian Reformed Church, 1820 Ray St., New Era, Mich. 49446 with pastor John Medendorp officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 -11 a.m., at New Era Christian Reformed Church.
Please consider memorial contributions to the Oceana Medical Care Facility, Alzheimer’s Unit, 701 E. Main St., Hart, MI 49420.
The Harris Funeral Home, in Shelby, is assisting with arrangements.