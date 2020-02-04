Brent Michael Jones
Hart
Brent Michael Jones, 35, of Hart, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at home. He was born July 22, 1984 in Alma, the son of Michael and Rebecca (Freed) Jones.
Brent was currently a team leader at Arconic in Whitehall, where he had been employed for over six years. He served on several committees for the UAW of which he was proud to be a member. Brent was also a member of the Eagle’s Lodge #3167 in Hart.
In his spare time, Brent loved taking his family camping at Whiskey Creek where he always made new friends and was known for his huge campfires. A friend to everyone, Brent had a way of making people smile. Most of all, Brent was a family man, being with his children brought him his greatest joy. He was also a great uncle, enjoying the time he was able to spend with his nieces and nephews.
Brent is survived by his wife, Jennifer VandenHeuvel Jones; his children, Bronx Jones and Jersey Jones; his step-son, Tim Alltop; his parents, Michael and Rebecca Jones; his maternal grandfather, Dave Freed; his maternal grandmother, Kathryn (Seldon) Novotny; his paternal grandfather, Merv Sanders; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Don and Scheryl VandenHeuvel; two sisters-in-law, Karla (Jeremy) Swihart and Erin (Donnie) Hicks; his brother-in-law, Jeremy (Tara) Ford; and many aunt, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Brent was preceded in death by his brother, Brian Jones; his paternal grandparents, James and Shirley Jones; and his niece, Katelyn Hicks.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart. The family will receive friends Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.