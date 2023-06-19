Brian William Bowen
Fremont
Brian William Bowen, 65, of Fremont, passed away Friday, June 2, 2023. He was born Dec. 13, 1957 in Grand Haven, the son of Roger and Phyllis (Kenter) Bowen.
He was a member of the Hart High School class of 1976.
Brian was an avid sportsman and was proud to have harvested an elk in Michigan. He also enjoyed the challenge of learning different survival skills in the great outdoors. Brian worked at Kurziels for many years until he transitioned to working for the post office as a rural carrier.
Brian loved working for the U.S. Postal System. He talked often about his fondness for the people he worked with and especially for the people he encountered daily on his mail route. Delivering mail for the post office was one of the highlights of his life. He loved his family and was known for his wonderful sense of humor.
Brian will live on in the hearts of everyone he touched.
Brian is survived by his father, Roger Bowen; children, Scot (Jessica) Bowen, Julie (German) Palacios, Kathy (Brian Grey) Bowen, David Bowen; grandchildren, Zander and Bentley Bowen, Camila Palacios, Brinley and Ashton Grey, Phoenix Brush; sisters, Lisa (Bruce) Snider, Laurie (Jim) Newell and Nanette (Jon Snider) Bowen.
Brian was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis Schlee, grandmothers, Donna Yeoman and Helen Turner.
Cremation has taken place. His children had a private ceremony June 15.
Harris Funeral Home, in Shelby, is in charge of arrangement.