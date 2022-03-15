Bruce Tanner
Holland
This world was not his home — he was just passing through. Bruce Tanner, 84, passed away March 13, 2022 at his home in Holland, Mich., with family by his side. Bruce was born Aug. 20, 1937 in Obion County, Tenn., to James Benjamin “Ben” and Ludie Tanner and moved to the Oceana County, Mich., area in late 1938.
Bruce enlisted in the US Army Reserves in the fall of 1955 when he was a high school senior and served until his honorable discharge in 1963. He retired from Howmet in 2002; at one point he was part of a team that cast a plaque for Prince Philip to dedicate a new plant opening in Scotland.
On July 1, 1960, he married Joyce Weesies. They raised three sons in Shelby, Mich.: Rodney, Scott and Thomas. As their children grew up, Bruce spent time with them doing activities they enjoyed, including playing golf with Rodney, snowmobiling and squirrel hunting with Scott and fishing with Thomas. He played a mean game of cribbage and could tell in a glance how many points his hand would score; he also enjoyed Sudoku.
Bruce’s faith was highly important to him. He and Joyce attended the Church of Christ of Shelby, where he served as a Deacon beginning in the 1970s until 2004. Upon moving to Tennessee in 2004, they began attending the Eastside Church of Christ in Maryville, Tenn., where Bruce was installed as a Deacon in 2006; he served until just before he and Joyce moved to Holland, Mich., in the fall of 2019. After moving to Holland, they became members at Lakeshore Church of Christ.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Ludie Tanner; his brother, Wayne; and sister, Carolin Wallace. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Tanner; siblings Betty Buttke, Alice Kendziorski, Sarah Barclay, James Tanner, Jr. and Nancy Kunde; children Rodney (Janis) Tanner, Scott (Kay) Tanner, and Thomas (Terry Fallon) Tanner; grandchildren Ashley (Chris) Jokinen, Jillian Tanner, Rodney (Amanda) Tanner and Alexa Tanner; and his great-grandson, James Tanner. He is also survived by many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at a later date. Memorials gifts to the Building Fund of the Lakeshore Church of Christ at 392 Felch St. Holland, MI 49424 or to Hospice of Holland at 270 Hoover Blvd., Holland, MI 49423 are appreciated.