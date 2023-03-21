THANK YOU
Thank you to each and everyone of you who helped give Ed a great send off. It’s hard to put into words how extremely grateful our family is.
Thank you for all the help from the VFW Post 1329 for what you did for Ed. You were all his dearest friends. Thank you to all veterans that participated. Many posts were in attendance. Thank you to all the family members who helped me at the post. Thank you for all the donations, the flowers, the calls, the cards and the kind words.
Thank you to the auxiliary from the Hart Post plus others who helped serve the luncheon. Thank you to all the friends and families who donated food.
And thank you to Beacon Funeral Home in Hart which helped with all the arrangements.
Forever Grateful,
Ed Sherman Family