Card of Thanks
THANK YOU
We would like to express our gratitude to the following: Father Dan, Father Phil, Bill Harris, the ladies who prepared the luncheon, Bob, Sue and Kevin for the music, Emily and helpers who cleaned the church, donations to Crystal Valley Care Fund, Hospice of Michigan and Shelby Floral. The sympathy cards and prayers were appreciated, too. We would also like to thank Hospice of Michigan and the friends and the relatives who so willingly helped with Ed’s care at home. It meant a great deal to him to be at home, and you people made it possible. Give yourself a pat on the back.
The Ed Lathrop family