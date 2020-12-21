Cards of Thanks
THANK YOU
The family of Carla VanSickle would like to say thank you to all of our family, friends and neighbors for all of the cards, food, support, love and donations/gifts in her memory. We are grateful for the thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time. Thank you for being a part of our lives. Her memory will forever live on in our hearts and minds.
In loving memory of Carla, thank you.
Larry VanSickle
Lon and Diane VanSickle and family
Lance and Stephanie VanSickle and family
Lynn and Amy VanSickle and family
Carma and Rodd Roesch and family