Carl R. Malburg
Aug. 20, 1940 — Jan. 16, 2023
Carl was born Aug. 20, 1940 in Hart, Mich.. On Jan. 16, 2023, Carl Raymond Malburg left his earthly body behind to stand before our Lord and Savior, and give an account of his life.
In his younger years, he enjoyed life on the farm and raising pigs and was interested in agriculture and forestry. Carl continued his education at the Michigan School of Agriculture. For 20 years, Carl also worked as a lumberjack cutting timber and then driving semi trucks until he was approached by Mr. John Haffert, founder of the Blue Army of Our Lady of Fatima, to travel the world with the International Pilgrim Virgin Statue and then with the International Pilgrim Virgin Statue Foundation, Inc. preaching to millions of people the 1917 message of Our Lady of Fatima given to three little children.
Carl was a Fatima scholar. Among the many countries he traveled to were Southern and Northern Ireland, Korea, Argentina, Philippines, Hong Kong, Italy, Holy Land, Lourdes, Portugal, Australia, South Africa, Vancouver, Taiwan, British and Dutch West Indies, Tijuana, India, Haiti and Lithuania. In most countries, he spent three to five weeks. When in the United States, Carl was on the road for three weeks of every month for 11 months. The little time he had between each tour he managed to make over two million Brown Scapulars that were distributed freely during the tours.
Carl is survived by his wife, Rose Marie (Barber) Malburg; his two sons, Mark (Barbara) Malburg and Lance (Sharon) Malburg. Grandchildren, Steven, Rebecca, Erin, Brandon, Trevor and Amanda; three brothers, Ralph, Duane (Donna) and Dan Malburg; three sisters, Sr. Nancy Malburg O.P., Louise (Louis) Kludy and Mary Ann Marsh. Carl was predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Josephine (Bellgraph) Malburg; brother-in-law Lee Marsh and sister-in-law Tammy (Mertz) Malburg. Carl is also survived by his stepchildren, Michelle (Tracy) Martin, Roger (Cher) Barber, Michael Barber, David (Arlene) Barber, Robert (Erin) Barber and Cynthia (James) Laviolette. Espoused, Edward and Selene, Adalynn; his step-grandchildren, Jacklyn (Patrick) McBride, Patricia (Nick) Christopher, Johnathan (Jordyn) Martin, Casie (Patricia) Baize, Mitchell Barber, Melanie Barber, Gavin Barber, Logan Barber, Christian Laviolette, Sierra Laviolette and Joshua Laviolette; and his great-grandchildren, Chelsea and BryLeigh.
Visitation was at the Kish Funeral Home, Munster, Ind. Friday, Jan. 20, 4-8 p.m. (CST) and at Carmelite Monastery, Munster, Ind. Saturday, Jan. 9-11 a.m. (CST).
Mass was at Carmelite Monastery, Munster, Ind. Saturday, Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. (CST).
Burial at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Weare Township, Mich. to be determined.