Catherine (Katie) Naghtin
Catherine (Katie) Naghtin passed peacefully Feb. 8, 2023. Katie was born to Carl and Edna Schoenberg, in Hart, Mich., July 11, 1934. She married Paul Naghtin Oct. 9, 1954.
Katie was a member of the White Lake United Methodist Church where she taught 3rd and 4th grade Sunday school for many years. She also belonged to the White Lake Optimist Club & the Order of the Eastern Star.
While raising her children, she spent many years as a den mother for the local cub scouts and as a leader in Job’s Daughters. She and her husband, Paul, opened Factory Surplus Sales of Montague in 1974.
Katie enjoyed playing her piano, dominoes, cards, bingo and doing the weekly crossword puzzle. She also loved traveling, especially to warm climates like Arizona and Hawaii. Visits with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren made up some of her fondest memories.
Katie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul Naghtin; sister, Helen Kuntz; and brother, Charles Schoenberg; and two infant daughters, Laura Jean & Dianna Lynn.
She is survived by two daughters, Georgia Dennison of Hart and Sandi Morris of Grand Haven; two sons, David Naghtin of Rothbury and Glen (Mary) Naghtin of Montague; four grandchildren, Jeff (Jill) Nelson, Lisa (Jason) Papes, Sara (Matt) Bailey and Amy (Dion) Stumpo; and nine great-grandchildren, Emily, Harlow, Dion II, Hannah, Taylor, Jubilee, Rome, Lake and Ella.
Funeral services to honor the life of Katie were at the White Lake United Methodist Church, Montague Campus, 8555 Cook St, Montague, Mich. 49437, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 at 11 a.m., with a luncheon to follow. Visitation began at 10 a.m.