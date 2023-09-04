Celebration of Life Sep 4, 2023 Sep 4, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Come and enjoy an afternoon in celebration Kim Mull Patrick’s life Sept. 16 from 1-5 p.m. at the Hart VFW Post at 802 S.State St., in Hart. Tags Biology Featured Local Savings More News CrimeGovernmentNationPentwater This WeekStateStuff to DoViewpointWorld Latest e-Edition Oceana's Herald Journal Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition. Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options. Recent Obituaries More News in your Inbox! Trending Recipes Facebook Stocks Market Data by TradingView