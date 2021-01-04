Cesar Gracia
Cesar Gracia, 79, died Jan. 3, 2021 at Lakeshore Hospital in Shelby, Mich.
Mr. Gracia was born July 2, 1941 to Moises and Petra Gracia. At a very early age, he picked up a hammer and joined his father in construction, a career that spanned nearly 50 years and eventually led him to settle in Michigan with his wife, Adelina (Nina).
An avid hunter and fisherman, Cesar spent countless hours in the outdoors, but there was nothing he enjoyed more than gathering with his family. He loved sitting around the table, talking and laughing with his children and grandchildren, a sound his daughters remember as exuberant and infectious. To his children, he was a faithful provider, teacher, hero and the best grandfather anyone could have asked for.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Adelina, of Shelby, Mich.; his daughters and their spouses, Anne and Paul Byl, Elizabeth and Lee Ludwig, Maggie and Scott Granlee, Lori and Tom Schummer, Cindy and Phil Delgado; 15 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three sisters and their spouses, as well as several nieces, cousins and extended family members.
A private viewing and memorial service will be held for the family. Condolences may be sent to 9941 W. Buchanan Rd., Shelby, MI 49455 or on-line at www.harrisfhome.com.
Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.