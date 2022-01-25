Charlene M. Sartwell
Hesperia
Charlene M. Sartwell, 83, of Hesperia, passed away Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Charlene was born Dec. 19, 1938 in Fremont to Charles and Mabel (Kirwin) Fairchild. She was raised in Newfield Township and graduated from Hesperia High School. She married Ronald Sartwell Aug. 8, 1986. He passed away Feb. 17, 2009. She was employed at Howmet Corporation before attending Muskegon Community College and becoming a licensed practical nurse. She was employed at Hackley Hospital in Muskegon. Charlene was an excellent cook and loved to bake. As a freshman in high school, she won the Oceana Cherry Pie Contest (the first of several times). She also enjoyed many different crafts, knitting, sewing, canning and ceramics, mastering any she decided to take up. She was very proud of her children and especially enjoyed seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Charlene is survived by her children, Cheryl (Rodger) Engle, Cindy (Mark) Burrell and Jeff (Lori) Rumsey; all from Hesperia; her grandchildren, Chad (Julie) Burrell, Erik (Andriea Rose) Burrell, Daniel Burrell, Ernesto (Amanda) Tovar, Tony Tovar, Rigo (Ashley) Tovar, Amador (Kayla) Tovar, Ashley Rumsey, Dana (Randy Knight) Rumsey, Alexa Rumsey and Jeffrey (Catie) Rumsey; great-grandchildren, Alaina Tovar, Brelen Tovar, Ava Tovar, Antonio Tovar, Jr., Annabella Tovar, Cole Tovar, William Tovar, Keira Tovar, Madilynn Jackson, Nolyn Yell, Andrew Tovar, Izabella Tovar, Kaegan Shears, Haden Burrell, Beau Burrell, Evarley Burrell, Aalayna Golden, Benjamin Golden, Eilee Golden, Maverick Knight, and Harper Rumsey; brothers, Richard (Connie) Fairchild and Thomas Fairchild; and sisters, Carol (Thomas) Shatney and Vivian Rellinger. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Mabel; and a brother, Leon Fairchild.
A private graveside service for Charlene will be in the spring. Please consider Harbor Hospice, 1050 W. Western Ave. Muskegon, MI 49441 as a memorial. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.