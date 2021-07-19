Charles Douglas Collard
Hart
Charles Douglas Collard, also known as Charlie and Dr. Chuckles, passed away at his home in Hart Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the age of 80. He was born Dec. 22, 1940 in Lansing, the son of Douglas and Dorothy (Abraham) Collard.
Charlie was an educated man, having attended grade school at St. Gregory in Hart, Hart High School, Central Michigan University and The Psychosynthesis Institute in San Francisco. He was a psychotherapist, substance abuse counselor, behavioral health specialist, and street philosopher, previously working in Traverse City, Marin County, Calif., a drug and substance abuse center; and Hart and Ludington at CMH and Catholic Social Services.
Charlie enjoyed playing, watching and coaching sports, his favorites being baseball, basketball and football. He was a devoted friend of Bill W., and author of Channeled by God.
Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Dawn Branstrom Collard; daughter, Brianna Terranova Zumdahl (fiancé Mike Rahn); sister, June Collard Howe; precious granddog, Theo; and many wonderful and precious nieces and nephews and their families.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Shirley (Jim) Goulet; brother, Bill (Pat) Collard; and precious dogs, Fella, Rocky, and Violet.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m., Friday, July 30, 2021, at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 316 S. Peach Ave., Hart, with Rev. Daniel Schumaker officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.