Charles E. Gunnoe
Hart
Charles E. Gunnoe, 77, of Hart, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at his daughter’s home in White Cloud. Charles was born June 3, 1943 in Harrisonburg, Va. to Honnie Beacher and Blanche Vada (Moyers) Gunnoe and moved to the Muskegon area at the age of 23, then to Grand Rapids and in 1990 settled in Hart, Mich. Charles had been a welder for the CSX Railroad Company for 37 years and later worked five years for Marquette Railroad in Ludington until his retirement from the railroad industry. Charles enjoyed woodworking and cabinet building all his life and continued this trade until he became ill and passed away. Charles also enjoyed building toy train sets and trains in general.
Charles is survived by his daughter, Tammy (Kelly) Straight of White Cloud; and their children, Brenden and Kiera; his step daughter, Patty Whitman of Arkansas; step son, Robert of Newaygo; his grandchildren, Amanda, Kathy, Kristina, Robert, Danny, Alisha, Tony, Matt, Maisel; his great-grandchildren, Braxton, Landon and Conner; his former wife, Diane (Allen) Blohm; his sister, Lucy of West Virginia; his nephew, Devin of Kentucky; his girlfriend, Alice of Shelby; and his best friends, Don of Ludington and Randy of Hart.
Following Charles wishes, cremation has taken place and private graveside services will be in West Virginia where he will be laid to rest with his parents in the family cemetery. Friends may send a condolence or share a memory with the Gunnoe family online at www.crandellfh.com. Arrangements by Crandell Funeral Home – White Cloud Chapel, 231-689-1492.