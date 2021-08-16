Chick Kolinger
Pentwater
Chick Kolinger, 68, of Pentwater, suffered a brain hemorrhage in July, passing away in hospice care in Grand Rapids Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Born Aug. 6, 1953 in Oak Park, Ill., the son of the late Chick Kolinger Sr. and Donna Demling Kolinger.
Chick was a rock and roll drummer, an avid reader and a freethinker. Owner of the Original Brass Anchor LLC, marine supply and antique store, he spent all of his adulthood in Pentwater and throughly enjoyed watching life go by on the lake. He was well known for his offbeat sense of humor, love of music, many neat cars and a precious little old wooden Century runabout. He will be sorely missed by countless dear friends, wonderful neighbors, many cousins and his sister, Tracy.
Any remembrances may be directed to the Pentwater Public Library in hopes it may keep its Stephen King catalog up to date. For now we gather in spirit, but hope to soon be lifting a glass together in Chick’s honor.