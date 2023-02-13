Christopher Scott Eisenlohr
Pentwater
Christopher Scott Eisenlohr, 56, passed away Feb. 7, 2023 at his home in Pentwater, Mich. He was born March 9, 1966 in Grand Rapids, the son of Chester and Linda (Blamer) Eisenlohr.
Chris worked as a residential contractor with his good friend, Aaron Boyko. In 1995, Chris married Michelle Hofmann and had two children, Raine and Nolan Eisenlohr. Several years later he had another son, Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr, with his previous girlfriend, Jill Plummer. He loved music, reading, football and the beach. Chris lived a life full of love with family, his many friends, his children and his girlfriend, Kristine Konopka.
Christopher is survived by his mother, Linda Eisenlohr; his children, Raine Eisenlohr, Nolan Eisenlohr and Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr; and his siblings, Kurt Eisenlohr, Erik Eisenlohr, Michael Eisenlohr, Michele Eisenlohr and Jennie Eisenlohr.
Chris was preceded in death by his father, Chester J. Eisenlohr.
Memorial services were at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel. The family received friends Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.
