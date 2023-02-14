Clarence John Burch, Jr., 55, of Montague, formerly of Mears, passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Clem was born July 4, 1967, the son of Clarence John Burch Sr., and Darlene (Kolar) Melgoza. In 1985, he graduated from Hart High School. On Oct. 14, 2017, he married Toni (Bergsma) Burch.
Clem took great pride in his Native American heritage. He was an active member at Little River Band of Ottawa Indians. He was a true artist of his woodworking craft. He had worked for various companies building and installing cabinets throughout Muskegon. He was also an outdoorsman! Clem loved being on the lakes and rivers, fishing and kayaking. Clem and Toni managed to kayak through most of the Great Lakes and many rivers and lakes in between. He was also an avid hunter, spending many mornings enjoying the true beauty of everything. Clem was always up for an adventure with his wife, Toni. Together they were able to make several road trips, including to Arizona, spending time at the Grand Canyon, Tombstone and Tuba. One memorable time was when they were caught in a sandstorm with no running water on one of their trips to Tuba. They also loved stopping at Indian Reservations on their trips. Clem found art in everything. He loved to tinker with electronics, creating what he could with what he had. His Saturdays were spent watching Michigan football. He loved watching his beloved Wolverines take home championships. Most of all, Clem loved his life, wife and his family.
Clem is survived by his wife, Toni Burch; mother, Darlene Melgoza; sister, Marlene (Greg) Burch; brother, Jason (Michelle) Burch; children, Michelle, Nick, Brandon (Danielle), Tyler, Nicole (Dan) Currie and Daniel Davis; grandchildren, Mailee (6), Parker (3), Charlotte (1 month), Lucy (4), Theo (3), and Judah (1); nephews, Connor, Kaleb, Liam, Memphis, Dakota (Kaila) Burch and son, Jeremiah, and Lee Waruszewski; and many aunt, uncles, and cousins.
Clem was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Burch, Sr.
