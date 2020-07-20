Constance Marie Dumas
Constance Marie Dumas, 85, of Fort Myers, Fla., and Pentwater, Mich., passed away July 13, 2020 in Pentwater. She was born Sept. 23, 1934 in Benzonia, the daughter of Leonard and Esther (Grimes) Smith.
In 1952, Connie attended Central Michigan University, where she met her husband, Raymond Dumas. The two were wed in 1955 and moved to Fort Bragg, N.C., while Ray was stationed in the Army. In the early 1960s, Connie and Ray moved to Arizona and in 1967 were blessed with their daughter, Nicole. They spent most of their time in Arizona and Michigan where Connie was able to enjoy both the desert and Lake Michigan. In 2000, Ray passed away and Connie continued to live in Arizona for many years.
Connie and her significant other of 10 years, Bill, lived between Michigan and Florida to be near their children and grandchildren. Connie was a 46-year member of the Pentwater Yacht Club, serving on its planning and garden committee. She was also active with the Pentwater Book Club, Pentwater Garden Club and the Pentwater Artisan Learning Center, where she enjoyed various crafts like welding and glass jewelry making. She had an array of hobbies, including gardening, playing euchre and tennis, sailing, traveling and watching movies. Connie was also known to have a significant presence connecting with others on Facebook. She loved spending time with friends and family and will be greatly missed.
Connie is survived by her daughter, Nicole (Bruce) Vanderlaan; granddaughter, Lily Vanderlaan; significant other, Bill Sale; Bill’s children, Jenny (Dan) Sheehan, Jeff (Addie) Sale and John (Karla Suderman) Sale; sisters-in-law, Claudia and Mary; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Esther Smith; husband of 45 years, Raymond Dumas; and brothers, Richard and Robert Smith.
Connie’s celebration of life was at 4 p.m., Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Reser Open Lot, 155 Channel Lane, Pentwater.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pentwater Township Library or the Pentwater Garden Club.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.