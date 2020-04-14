Countess Marlene Schihl, 85, of Shelby, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Jake and her five siblings. She is survived by her son Greg (Cindy) Schihl, her daughter Brenda (Gary) Burrington, her four grandchildren, Daniel (Erika) Burrington, Megan Schihl, Meredith (Jon) Duckworth and Luke Schihl; six great-grandchildren, Amelia, Bailey, and Jake Schihl, Maddy Kennard, Oliver Burrington and Harrison Duckworth; sister, Marjorie Peterson; sister-in-law, Betty Field, and many many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Meredith and Lillian and siblings, Bob Field, Bill Field, Peg Knoth, Marilyn Schimke and Ron Field.
A very special thank you to all of her caregivers. There will be no service at this time. In lieu of flowers please consider the Women’s Fellowship of the Shelby Congregational Church, 51 East Third Street, Shelby, MI 49455, Elara Caring Hospice, 203 St. State St. Big Rapids, MI 49307, or a charity of your choice. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com.
Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.