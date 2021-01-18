Craig Christopher Curtis
Hart
Craig Christopher Curtis, Sr., 55, of Hart, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. He was born Feb. 17, 1965 in Hart, the son of Emory and LaRue Curtis.
Craig enjoyed snowmobiling and taking his truck across the plains. He previously attended Hart High School and worked at Krantz Farms in Mears.
Craig is survived by his mother and step-father, LaRue (Jerry) Verschueren; son, Craig Curtis Jr.; sister, Cindra Curtis; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Craig was preceded in death by his father.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.