Dale A. Catherman
Hesperia
Dale A. Catherman, 74, of Hesperia, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Dale served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968 and was employed by Consumers Energy before his retirement.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; son, Jon Catherman; stepchildren, Jimmy Lewis, Mike Lewis and Karen (Tim) Balcom; his sister, Diane (Paul) Czuk; and grandchildren, Adrienne (Patrick) Gordon, Alex Lewis, Stephanie Valdes, Ashley (Anthony) Tanner, D.J. (Haley) Hills and Erin Lewis; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Martha Catherman.
A visitation and luncheon will be Friday, Aug. 27, from 2-3 p.m. at the Hesperia American Legion. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.