Dale E. Thebo
Shelby
Dale E. Thebo, 82, of Shelby, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 in Whitehall. Dale was born Sept. 4, 1938, the son of Donald and Luella Thebo. He graduated from Shelby High School in 1956 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force.
Dale married Louise Miller May 11, 1957. He served in many different places during his 30 years in the military, among them were California, New York, Texas, Arizona and South East Asia. He was a Vietnam veteran. His last duty was in Oscoda, Mich. Upon retirement, Dale lived in Oscoda before returning to Shelby in 1988. He worked at Tanner Plumbing and Heating for several years before his second retirement. Louise passed away Oct. 31, 2012. He married Pat Pretty Nov. 21, 2014. Dale’s dry sense of humor will be missed by his friends and family.
He is survived by his wife, Pat; his children, Donald (Lisa) Thebo, Charles (Cindy) Thebo and Scott Thebo; his stepchildren, Dawn (Joe) Felt, Doug (Diana) Pretty, Doneta Pretty and Russell Pretty; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Private family visitation will be held at this time and a private graveside service with military honors will take place in the spring. Interment will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Shelby. Please consider the Ladder Community Center, 67 N. State St., Shelby, MI 49455 as a memorial. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby www.harrisfhome.com.