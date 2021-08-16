Daniel Ruiz-Sosa
Muskegon
Daniel Ruiz-Sosa, 27, of Muskegon, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. He was born Sept. 29, 1993, in Fountain Valley, Calif., the son of Nicolas Ruiz Tlaseca and Marina Sosa-Tlatenchi.
Danny grew up in Shelby playing soccer and writing songs in the family basement. He was a welder whose talents took him to France, and a runner who explored the canyons and peaks of Utah. Danny would get lost in the care taking of his plants and garden, taking care of roses, tomatoes being the most caring of his “pineapple” plant. He was a free, kind and spirited soul who lit-up rooms with his dimpled smile and jokes. Danny will be immensely missed by his family and friends.
Danny is survived by his mother, Marina Sosa-Tlatenchi; siblings, Jasmine Ruiz and Nicolas Ruiz-Sosa; grandparents, Eustolio and Crisanta Sosa; and niece, Amelia Maria Ruiz.
Danny was preceded in death by his father, Nicolas Ruiz Tlaseca; grandparents, Cenorino Ruiz-Anzures and Josefina Tlaseca-Ruiz; and uncle, Aurelio Tlaseca-Ruiz.
Visitation was from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 18, at Harris Funeral Home, 267 N. Michigan Ave., Shelby. Following the visitation, the Holy Rosary was prayed. Catholic Funeral Liturgy and interment in South Hart Cemetery will be private.
The Harris Funeral Home, in Shelby, is handling arrangements.