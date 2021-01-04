Darlene M. Jensen
Hart
Darlene M. Jensen, 76, of Hart, passed away Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 in Muskegon. She was born Aug. 28, 1944. Darlene was the daughter of George and Doris (Wolf) Schopf.
She was raised in Muskegon and graduated from North Muskegon High School. She lived most of her life in Oceana County. Darlene was employed at Gray and Company in Hart for 12 years before her retirement. She loved to quilt and also enjoyed visiting quilt shops.
She is survived by her husband, Herman; daughters, Kim Van Agtmael (and Rick Babock), Joy (Greg) Stafford and Jennifer Burch; grandchildren, Rhonda Hitts, Heather Stafford, Justin Stafford, Brandon Burch, Nicholas Burch, Tyler Burch and Michelle Burch; nine great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Cindy Camargo, Susan Thomas, David Jensen and Christopher Jensen; several stepgrandchildren; her brothers, Kenneth “Charlie” Brown and Steven (Monica) Brown; sister, Paula (Rick) Schaner; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, George and Doris; grandson, Christopher Stafford; her brother, Don Brown; and her stepson, Richard Jensen.
A graveside service will be Saturday, May 1, 11 a.m. at Elbridge Community Cemetery. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.