Daryl Scott Brown
Rothbury
Daryl Scott Brown, 59, of Rothbury, passed away unexpectedly Dec. 21, 2020 in Muskegon. He was born April 16, 1961 in Shelby to Harry “Duke” Brown and Donna (Kibbey) Brown.
Daryl was raised in Rothbury and attended Montague Schools. He married Elissa Penczar July 13, 1998. They lived in Santa Fe, N.M. for one year before returning to Rothbury.
Daryl was employed at Ray’s Automotive before working last at Neal’s Auto. There was no one Daryl didn’t like. He was a friend to all and will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife, Elissa; his son, Stanley Edward Penczar-Brown; and daughter, Helen Frances Penczar-Brown; his siblings, JoAnne (Bill) Cook, Barbara Berry (and Dale Bush), Mary Lou Woodward and Jim (Marea) Brown; his mother-in-law, Maryann Nordell; father-in-law, Andrew Penczar (and his wife, Christine Kanagy); sisters-in-law, Carol Brown and Karla Sturgill; and brother-in-law, Alvin Nordell (and his wife, Hanna Nichols); and many nieces and nephews. Daryl was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Bryan Brown, Chris Brown, Greg Brown and Charles Brown.
Private family services for Daryl will be at a later date. Please consider memorial gifts for his children. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.