Daryl Wayne Olthoff
Moorestown
Daryl Wayne Olthoff, 67, of Moorestown passed away Nov. 13, 2021 at his home.
Daryl was born April 9, 1954 in Fremont to Peter and Shirley (McRae) Olthoff.
He was united in marriage to Leslie Reed Nov. 20, 1974. Leslie preceded him in death Dec. 1, 2018.
Daryl grew up in Hesperia and had many close friends and family in the area. He served four years in the US Navy. He enjoyed golf carting with his many friends in Moorestown and loved his Farmall tractor. Daryl was a collector of Farmall memorabilia. He loved the out of doors and hunting and his beloved dog, Chevy.
Daryl is survived by his son, Carl (Tammy) Olthoff and daughter, Stacy Olthoff; and grandchildren, Alana, Alexis, Brody and Rhys.
He is also survived by a brother, Victor R. Olthoff; and a sister, Iris M. Crofoot.
Daryl was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, George; and a daughter, Rickie Lynn Olthoff.
Funeral services will take place 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at a location to be determined. Please contact Harris Funeral Home in Shelby, 231-861-2360 or visit www.harrisfhome.com for more information.
Burial will be in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Elbridge Township.