David Allen Trommater
Hoffman Estates, Illinois
David Allen Trommater, 83, of Hoffman Estates, Illinois, recently passed away with family at his side after a short illness and hospitalization. He was born in Hart, Michigan to Carroll and Jean (Shriner) Trommater.
Dave graduated from Hart High School in 1959. He then attended Purdue University, graduating in 1963 with a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering. In 1960, while at Purdue, he married his high school sweetheart Kay Wiedman, also of Hart. They started their family while Dave was still in college. After graduation from Purdue, Dave took a job at Martin-Marietta in Denver, Colorado. While there he was involved in working on the booster control system of NASA’s Titan II. In 1966, wanting to move closer to their extended family, Dave and Kay moved their family of five to the Chicago area. Subsequently, Dave took a job with Kepner Products Company (a hydraulic valve company) where he remained for 28 years until retirement, starting out as a project engineer and rising to executive vice president.
Dave loved family, traveling, reading in general (Civil War in particular), golfing, Mustanging, relating family history and stories to anyone who would listen, but especially children and grandchildren and Lake Michigan sunsets.
Dave is survived by Kay his wife of 63 years; his children, Steven (Wendy) Trommater, Geoff (Pati-deceased) Trommater and Kara (Carl) Spoerer; grandchildren Ethan and Emily Trommater, Jordan and Michael Trommater, Alyssa, Mollie and Beck Spoerer; sister, Karen (Jim) Stover; Aunt Kaye Adams; and many nieces and nephews.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents Carroll and Jean; and his brother, Mark (Jan) Trommater, all of Hart.
Memorial contributions can be made to Disabled American Veterans, Wounded Warriors, or your favorite charity.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.