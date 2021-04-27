David Bradley Hood
Lawton and formerly of Hart
David Bradley Hood, 68, of Lawton and formerly of Hart, Mich. passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021.
He was born April 22, 1953 in Mount Clemens, Mich., the son of the late Vernon Hood and Josephine A. (Schalm) Hood.
Over the years, David enjoyed spending his free time fishing, motorcycling and hunting. He and Kathleen enjoyed motorcycle trips all around the United States. He retired from the oil production industry in 2017 after 37 years of service.
On June 24, 1972, he married Kathleen Hipley Hood, who survives.
He is also survived by his two daughters, Angela (Pat) Taylor and Jaime (Lee) Lindsay; two grandchildren, Landon Lindsay and Brody Lindsay; one brother, Michael Hood; one sister, Verna (Richard) Gregwer; along with many nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.
David was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel Hood.
Cremation will take place. There will be no public services at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Crystal Valley Care Fund, P.O. Box 451, Hart, MI 49420.
