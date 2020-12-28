David Lloyd Soles
On Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, David Lloyd Soles passed away in the COVID-19 ward at Mercy Memorial Medical Center in Muskegon, Mich. at the age of 77. David was born March 30, 1943 in Ardmore, Pa., to Willis and Alice (Risley) Soles. He grew up in rural Pottstown with his younger sister, Helen (Soles) Rouse, attending Boyertown High School. As a child he was passionate about music, mastering both tenor saxophone and string bass in his formative years. He was president of his high school marching band and played in events and competitions across the east coast. His love of the woods and outdoors led him to the Boy Scout community where he ultimately was bestowed the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout. The virtues of scouting provided him with a blueprint for life.
College took David to Cornell University Hotel Administration program. He would often play gigs at night with his string bass to help pay the tuition. In the summers, he managed the Christopher Ryder House on Cape Cod (Chatham, Mass.) where he met his wife, Elizabeth Anne Hiscock. It was a match made in heaven. Anne and Dave were married June 17, 1967 in Dowagiac, Mich. David enlisted in the Air Force Officer Training Program as an accountant, and the newlyweds made several moves around the country courtesy of the Air Force, including stops in Tucson, Ariz. (Davis-Monthan AFB), San Antonio, Texas (Lackland AFB), Selma, Ala. (Craig AFB). The late 60s were one of the most trying times for our country with the Vietnam War front and center. While David loved our country, he could not reconcile this passion with the bloodshed that was taking place. After considerable internal struggle, he registered within the Air Force as a conscientious objector. This was one of the most difficult decisions he ever made.
Dave joined a CPA firm near his hometown in Stroudsburg, Pa., but Anne’s parents lived in Michigan and an incredible teaching opportunity presented itself. In 1973, Anne and David packed up one last time and moved to the sandy shores of Pentwater, Mich., which quickly became their forever home. David joined the faculty at West Shore Community College where he founded the hotel and restaurant program and taught business administration. A highlight for the Soles family was attending the student-produced dinner and theater events each season. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” sticks in our memory. Anne quickly established herself in the geriatric care community of Oceana Country. In 1984, David and two colleagues from WSCC left the university and started one of the area’s first, if not the first, start-up software companies — Houk & Soles — specializing in business flow and operations software for restaurants. Their software was used by restaurant and food service operations around the Midwest as well as with Gordon Food Service for their sales force and clients.
In 1973 when Anne and Dave moved to Michigan, they bought the property right between Anne’s parents (Francis and Elizabeth Hiscock) and her aunt and uncle (Russel and Mary Louise Blades), firmly establishing a family neighborhood on Old State Road. They were loyal members of Centenary United Methodist Church where David served as treasurer. In this community, they raised their son, Christopher who works for NIST in the federal government in the metro Washington D.C. area and their daughter Elizabeth, an economic advisor for the Grand Haven Chamber of Commerce. David is preceded in death by his father, Willis; his mother, Alice; and sister, Helen. He is survived by his loving wife, Anne; his son’s family (Christopher Soles, Sung Yun and Isaac Soles); his daughter’s family (Elizabeth Butler, James Christopher Butler and Madelyn Butler); and his faithful dog, Will. He is missed dearly by all.
Considering the COVID-19 situation that tragically took David’s and so many other people’s lives prematurely, the family will host a memorial service later this year at the Centenary United Methodist Church in Pentwater. Details will be provided when it is safe to gather.
