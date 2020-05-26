Death Notice
Carol Herin, 70, wife of Ronald, of Hesperia, passed away May 22, 2020. A memorial service will be at a later date to be announced.
Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby. www.harrisfhome.com.
Partly cloudy skies during the morning giving way to a few showers late. High 84F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: May 27, 2020 @ 11:53 am
Death Notice
Carol Herin, 70, wife of Ronald, of Hesperia, passed away May 22, 2020. A memorial service will be at a later date to be announced.
Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby. www.harrisfhome.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.