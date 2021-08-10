Karla D. McBride, 74, of Walkerville, passed away Aug. 8, 2021. She was the widow of Edward McBride. Private family services will be held. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.
Death notice - McBride
John Cavanagh
