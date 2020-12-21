Death Notices
Roland Brooks, of Rothbury, husband of Joan, died Dec. 20. A graveside service will be in the spring on a date to be announced. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby www.harrisfhome.com.
Duane Bruce, 79, of Shelby, husband of Olivia “Libbie” Bruce, died Dec. 21, 2020. Arrangements were pending at press time by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby
Duane “Will’ Moschke, Jr., 57, of Shelby, died Dec. 15, 2020. Private graveside services were held. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.