Death Notice
Evelyn Bloomberg (Evelyn Anne Peterson) died April 12, 2020 at 90 years old. She was born Oct. 30, 1929. Memorial services will be at Sliver Lake, Mich. and Gorham United Methodist Church, Chicago, Ill, when gatherings are permitted.
